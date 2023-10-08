Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

HELE opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

