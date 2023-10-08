State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STT opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.