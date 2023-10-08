StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DRH opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

