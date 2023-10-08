Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

