Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

CASH stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

