Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $79.30 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

