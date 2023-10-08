Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

