STERIS (NYSE:STE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

