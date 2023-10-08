StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

HQY stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $4,546,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

