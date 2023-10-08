Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

HSIC opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

