Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 220,005 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

