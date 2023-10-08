StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

