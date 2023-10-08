Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

