Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of STC opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 102.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,667,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

