Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,972,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.