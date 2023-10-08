CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

CDW stock opened at $205.63 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

