Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

