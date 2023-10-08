Forum Financial Management LP Sells 10,370 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $101.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

