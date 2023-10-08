Forum Financial Management LP Sells 41,945 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

