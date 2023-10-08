Forum Financial Management LP Sells 41,945 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.29% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

