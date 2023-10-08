Forum Financial Management LP Buys 152 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $880,055,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

