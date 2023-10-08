Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $43,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.