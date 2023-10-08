Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 1.00% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

