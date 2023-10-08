Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

