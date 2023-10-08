Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $196.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

