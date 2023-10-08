StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.85.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 3.1 %

ALB stock opened at $159.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.