Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

