StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. Albany International has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

