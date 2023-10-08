Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sasol

Sasol Stock Performance

Sasol Increases Dividend

Shares of SSL opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Sasol has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.5321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sasol by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 57.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.