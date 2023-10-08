StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 47.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 507,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 30,565.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.