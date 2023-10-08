StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

