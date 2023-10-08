Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.9 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

