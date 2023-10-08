Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

