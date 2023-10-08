StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

