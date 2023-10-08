A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.