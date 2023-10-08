StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

