AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AME opened at $150.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

