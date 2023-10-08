AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.17.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.