Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:PSF opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.92.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
