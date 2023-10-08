Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PSF opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

