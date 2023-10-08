StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

