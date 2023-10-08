Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE RFI opened at $10.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

