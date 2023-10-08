Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LNC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after buying an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.