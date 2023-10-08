Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $964.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $286.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

