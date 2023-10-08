StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

