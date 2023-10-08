Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 120.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 20.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 457.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,036 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

