StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
