The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

RMR stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.13 million. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1,636.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

