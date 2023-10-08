Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 91.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 827,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 111.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

