Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at $854,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $834,970. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

