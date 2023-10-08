Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

MSBI stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

